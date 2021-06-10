Valley City Hi-Liner Boys Golf finished out their season at the East Region Golf Tournament at King’s Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks. The boys played very well and shot their best team score of the year. The team score was 368, puting the Hi-Liners in 10th place.
