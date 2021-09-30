After a season off and under new ownership at Sky Lanes, Valley City High School Bowling is back on the lanes. This season they have a roster of 18 bowlers on three teams. The Week-1 Conference meet was at Sunset Lanes, Moorhead.
North Dakota High School Bowling has 9 Varsity teams competing from Bismarck-Mandan (2 teams), Minot (2), West Fargo, Grand Forks, Fargo/Moorhead/Dilworth/Glyndon/Felton, Valley City and Dickinson.There are also 11 JV teams from Fargo/Mhd/D/G/F (2), Bis-Man (2), Minot (2), Valley City (2), Grand Forks, West Fargo, and Dickinson. This season Valley City is co-oping with Oakes HS and Barnes Co North.
