or email to mike.schultz@k12.nd.us
VCHS Athletic Director, Mike Schultz, shared the following information today:
We are moving the baseball game that was scheduled for Friday, April 22nd, 2022 to Thursday, April 21st, 2022 due to the impending weather. It looks much more promising to play on Thursday than it does on Friday. We are also starting at 4:00pm. The details are found below:
Thursday, April 21st, 2022
HS Baseball vs Devils Lake, 4:00/6:00pm, Varsity followed by JV, Charlie Brown Field, Dismiss: 2:30pm to dress and depart for the field. Moved from Friday, April 22nd, 2022.
For more information please contact Mike Schultz, Hi-Liner Activities Director, Office: (701) 845-0483, Ext. 122, Cell: (701) 490-2015
