VCHS AD, Mike Schultz, sent out the following information for activities that have been postponed and/or rescheduled for February 1st due to winter weather.
Grand Forks has canceled school for today, February 1st. Games at GFC and Valley City will be canceled. We will work on a reschedule date and be in touch as soon as possible.
Tuesday, February 1st, 2022
No girls basketball travel to Grand Forks.
No boys basketball game in Valley City.
The girls basketball game with GF Central will be made-up on Thursday, February 17th at GF Central HS. One varsity game starting at 6:00pm.
Thursday, February 17th, 2022
GBB @ GF Central, 6:00pm, Grand Forks Central High School, Dismiss: 2:45pm, Depart: 3:00pm, Dietrich's.