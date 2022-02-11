HiLinerLogo
Due to the blizzard in the Valley today and no school at a majority of the EDC schools, there have been changes in today's schedule for games and travel.
The JV portion of the EDC wrestling tournament for tonight (2/11/22) has been cancelled. Weigh-ins have been moved from 8:00am to 10:30am on Saturday morning. Wrestling will now begin at 12:30am. Therefore, Valley City will not travel this evening to Devils Lake. The team will now depart at 7:30am on Saturday, February 12th. 
The boys and girls basketball games vs Red River for tonight, February 11th, 2022 have been cancelled. These games will not be made up. The girls basketball game that was played on February 5th in Grand Forks will now count as a 2-point game. The boys basketball game that will be played on February 19th in Grand Forks will become a 2-point game. 
At this time, all activities on Saturday, February 12th, 2022 will continue as scheduled. 
Schultz says that with no dates available to make-up, the GBB played on February 5th reverts to a 2-point game and the BBB game to be played on Saturday, February 19th, will now be a 2-point game.
Dance and Lil Liners half-time entertainment will not be made-up.
For questions or more information please call (701) 845-0483, Ext. 122 or email mike.schultz@k12.nd.us

