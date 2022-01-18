Valley City 48, West Fargo 37
The Valley City freshmen basketball team hosted West Fargo Thursday night at the Hi-Liner Activity Center and came away with a 48-37 win.
The Hi-Liners scored the first five points of the game and held the Packers scoreless for the first 4:30 of the game. Bentley Thornton hit the first of two three-pointers in the half with 10:25 to go to give the Hi-Liners a 10-4 lead.
The Hi-Lines went on a 14-4 run to take a 12 point lead at 24-12. Thornton’s second three capped the run with 3:25 to go in the half.
