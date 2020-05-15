The Valley City High School 2019-20 Boys Basketball Team held their awards banquet recently via zoom.
This allowed all of the players to at least see one another as they celebrated the achievements of individual players as well as the team. It also provided a way to share the celebration with their families.
Coach Alex Quist shares a snapshot of the players, in their homes, participating in the zoom meeting.
Read the full story in your Friday, May 15th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.