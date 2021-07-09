Hold onto your hats (and don’t even THINK about stealing a base): the 3rd Annual Valley City Police Department vs. Valley City Fire Department Softball Game is returning this weekend. As part of the Valley city Parks and Recreation July Celebration, the VCFD and VCPD two community agencies will take to Tharaldson field to take one another on in a game of friendly competition on July 11th at 2 p.m. Victory come with bragging rights and a traveling trophy, but the low-key event sees friends and neighbors goofing around, having fun and taking a break from their day-to-day rigmarole—which is no walk in the park as emergency responders.
The community is invited to the game on July 11th at 2 p.m. (event is free). Come cheer on one of the teams (or both!) and see who takes home the bragging rights this year. This being the 3rd installment of this event, Sunday’s game will serve as a tie-breaker of sorts—VCFD won the first annual game and VCPD won the second. Who will grab victory this time? Head to Tharaldson Field on Sunday, July 11th to find out!