The Valley City Fire Department and Valley City Police Department battled one another on the softball field on Sunday afternoon in the 3rd Annual VCFD vs. VCPD game. Valley City Parks & Recreation help make this event a part of their July Celebration, in which they observe National Parks & Recreation Month with a flurry of different activities for the community to enjoy and take part in.
Read the full story, and photos for the game, in your Tuesday, July 13th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.