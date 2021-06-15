For the first time in its over 30 years in existence, Pie Day was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mary Ann Anderson, retired beloved children librarian, believes Pie Day was started in the early 1990s as a way of raising money to support the library. Back then, Pie Day was just one way volunteers could use their kitchen skills to raise money.
Irma Ness introduced Chocolate Day for November, Salad Lunch was served twice a year and Pie Day for Community Days completed the triad.
