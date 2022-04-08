The 57 Annual North Dakota State USBC Youth Tournament got underway this past weekend. Sunset Lanes, Moorhead is hosting this year’s event, which is running April 2-3, 9-10, 23-24. This event is open to all youth members of the ND USBC State Association. State awards will be Scholarships. An additional $3000 has been added to this year’s tournament scholarship awards fund. 40 members, 10 teams from the Valley City youth program at Sky Lanes participated in the 2022 ND State Tournament. Valley City youth bowlers are coached by Mary Berntson, Pam Nelson, Melissa Remick and Wes King.
