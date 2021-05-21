Area 8 Special Olympics will be holding their 32nd Annual 4-person Golf Scramble on Friday, June 4th at the Valley City Country Club Golf Course. This event is held each year to raise funds that help support Special Olympic athletes’ participation athletic events throughout the year, which include state, national and worldwide events.
Registration deadline for the Golf Scramble is May 25th, with the tournament to commence after 9-9:45 a.m. check-in with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
To sponsor an athlete, contact Cindy Schopper by phone at 701-845-1124 ext. 115, or by email at cindy.schopper@odcvc.com. For more information, contact Mary Tangen (701-840-3376, email: thetwotangens@hotmail.com) or Sheryl Solberg (701-940-0902, email: sheryl.l.solberg@gmail.com).
