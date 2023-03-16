Bad weather shortened the Valley City Sharks last regular season meet by forcing the cancellation of the Saturday session of the FM Gators Spring Invite but the Sharks made the most of Friday session with some great races. Lincoln Berg had five top 5 finishes and added a state qualifying time in the 100 Freestyle. Sophie Gilbertson had a first place finish in the 500 Freestyle and she qualified for state with her 2nd place finish in the 100 Individual Medley. Leah Gregerson had a 4th place finish for her 50 Breaststroke. Annabelle Milbrandt placed 3rd in the 100 Backstroke. Damian Modlin had three top three finishes including a state qualifying time in the 100 Individual Medley. Cambri Pfenning continued to have great swims including a 2nd place finish in the 200 Breaststroke and a 3rd Place in the 100 Individual Medley. Tricia Pfenning made the most her three events posting finishing 1st and qualifying for state in the 50 Breaststroke, 2nd in 500 Freestyle and 2nd with a state qualifying time in the 200 Breaststroke. Nora Swenson had a great swim completing her first ever 50 Butterfly! Cambrie Westerman had 5th place finishes in the 100 Backstroke and 50 Freestyle. Travis Sichmeller swimming in just his second meet and had one of the biggest swims of the night in the 50-yard Freestyle. Travis was swimming time trial and the team needed him to post a personal best time for the Sharks to qualify for the 200 Free Relay at state. Travis came through by dropping almost a full second off his time and swimming it over two seconds faster than he had earlier in the night.
The Sharks have now completed their regular season and are getting ready for the 11 and Over State Meet. They have seven swimmers who will be competing on March 17-19th in Bismarck. Sophie Gilbertson has qualified in the 50 Free, 100 IM, 100 Back, 200 Free and 100 Free. Cambri Pfennig will compete in the 50 Free, 50 Breast, 200 Breast, 100 Breast. Tricia Pfennig 50 Free, 100 IM, 50 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Free, 100 Free, 50 Fly and 200 IM. Lincoln Berg will be competing in the 50 Free, 100 Back, 50 Back, 500 Free, 100 Free and 50 Fly. Damian Modlin has qualified in the 50 Free, 100 IM, 50 Breast and 50 Fly. Travis Sichmiller and Cambrie Westman will also be competing as part of the Sharks relay teams at state. Coach Brian Wright said that he very pleased with growth of the team this year and how hard they have worked. He said, “Our last meet of the year saw lots of personal best times and state qualifying times which is the culmination of the work they have been putting in during our practices. It is also great to see how they have supported and encouraged each other along the way. We are really looking forward to some great performances at the state meet.”