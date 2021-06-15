Charlie Brown Memorial Field played host to a showdown of epic proportions when the Valley City Saints and Moorhead Mudcats. The story of the game was pitching: pitchers Jesse Johnson, for the Saints, and Ty Syverson, for the Mudcats, had a combined total of 35 strikeouts. Though both teams got opportunities to do some serious offensive damage, the only run for the game came in the 9th inning.
Valley City was optimistic in the 1st inning when they had two players in scoring position. But Mudcats’ Syverson forced a ground out and closed things down. In the 4th, the Mudcats had runners on first and second base as Saints Pitcher Johnson pitched on 2 outs. Johnson got the strikeout, closing down the offensive drive with little fanfare. Again in the 6th, the Mudcats rallied together their offense, capitalizing on a fielder error on the part of the Saints, and leaving Saints’ Johnson in a high-pressure situation as he pitched to end the inning.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, June 15th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.