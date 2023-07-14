The Valley City Post 60 Royals entertained the West Fargo Aces for an East Region American Legion doubleheader at Charlie Brown Field. The two teams split the doubleheader. West Fargo won game one 8-4 while the Royals took game two 3-2.
Game 1: West Fargo 8,
Valley City 4
In game one, the Aces used a five run sixth inning to come-from-behind for the win.
West Fargo got on the board first with two runs in the top of the first inning. The first run came in on a double play. Hudson Dinger drove in Brody Medina with a single to make the score 2-0 West Fargo.
Valley City cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the fourth. With two out and runners at second and third, West Fargo starting pitcher Luke Finn uncorked a wild pitch, scoring courtesy runner Bentley Thornton from third to make it 2-1.
The Royals would score three runs in the fifth to take the lead. Owen Struble and Carver Pederson led off the inning with back-to-back doubles. Pederson’s double was a liner down the left field line, Struble had to hold up top make sure the third baseman was not going to catch the line drive, so he only got to third, but Pederson, running hard out of the batter’s box, hustled to second for the two bagger. Struble would score on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2. Gavin Gerhardt singled, scoring Pederson to give the Royals a 3-2 lead. After a sacrifice bunt by Corbyn Powell and a pop out, Jack Samuelson doubled, scoring Gerhardt for the 4-2 Post 60 lead.
But West Fargo scored five runs on four hits in the top of the sixth to retake the lead, four of the runs came with two out. Espen Westby brought in a run on a ground out for the second out of the inning. Axel Anderson tied the game at four with an RBI triple. Medina broke the tie with a RBI single and Connor Fuchs had a two run single for a 7-4 Aces lead.
West Fargo added a another run in the seventh on Trey Husar’s run scoring single.
Gavin Gerhardt was 2 for 4 to lead the offense. He had a double, scored a run and drove in a run. Owen Struble was 1 for 2 with a double and a run scored. Jack Samuelson was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Carver Pederson was 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Will Schwehr and Robert Fischer were both 1 for 3.
Game 2: Valley City 3,
West Fargo 2
Robert Fischer kept the West Fargo hitters off balance with his curve ball and the offense got just enough to pull out a 3-2 win in the nightcap.
The Royals got on the board right away with a run in the top of the first. With one out, Corbyn Powell singled. He moved up to second on a dropped third strike to Broden Muske. Muske was thrown out at first for the second out of the inning. Jack Samuelson hit a grounder in the hole at short. Jett Collins went to back hand the grounder, misplayed it, then threw the ball away at first allowing Powell to score for the early 1-0 lead.
Post 60 added an unearned run in the fourth. Samuelson led off the inning with a double. Will Schwehr was going to bunt him over to third. But pitcher Hudson Dinger’s throw was wild and went into right field, scoring Samuelson to make it 2-0.
Valley City would get some much needed insurance in the sixth, again with two out. Samuelson led off with a single. After he stole second, he was sacrificed to third by Schwehr. After a ground out and a walk, Bentley Thornton singled sharply to left, scoring Samuelson to make it 3-0 Royals.
Valley City would need that run. In the top of the sixth, West Fargo made things interesting. Axel Anderosn led off the inning with a triple. Parker Henrich followed that up with a single to make it 3-1. A ground out and an error put runners at first and third. Trey Husar hit a grounder to the right side, Royals’ first baseman Will Schwehr fielded the ball, but Husar beat him to the bag for the infield single, scoring Henrich to make it 3-2. But Fischer would bear down with the tying run in scoring position and get a pop out and a flyball out to end the game and preserve the win.
Fischer allowed six hits in his seven innings. One of the runs was earned. He walked one and struckout one.
At the plate, Jack Samuelson led the way going 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Corbyn Powell was 1 for 2 with a run scored. Gavin Gerhardt and Bentley Thornton were both 1 for 3. Thornton drove in a run.