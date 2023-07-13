The Valley City Royals split a doubleheader in Fargo on Tuesday night, kind of. Post 60 finished a suspended game with Wahpeton from June 28th, then played a regularly scheduled game with Fargo Post 400 Comets. Valley City lost the to Wahpeton 7-1, but defeated Fargo 11-5
Game 1: Wahpeton 7,
Valley City 1
In the Wahpeton game, the score was 4-0 Wahpeton in the top of the 4th inning, with runners on 2nd and 3rd and 1 out when the rains came two weeks ago. Wahpeton scored one in the first and had already plated three more in the fourth before the game was called. Tuesday night, Post 20 added two more runs in the fourth for a 6-0 lead.
Valley City got its lone run in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Broden Muske singled, Jack Samuelson and Corbyn Powell walked to load the bases. After Will Schwehr struckout for the second out, Robert Fischer reached on an error by Wahpeton shortstop Caden Kappes, scoring Muske to make it 6-1 and re-load the bases. But Bentley Thornton struckout to end the inning.
Wahpeton got its final run in the top of the sixth inning. With a runner at second and one out, Tori Uhlich singled to center, scoring Jack Rittenour to make it 7-1 and that was the final.
For the Royals, Broden Muske was 3 for 3, he had all three of the Royals hits.
Max Mehus took the loss. He started the game back on June 28th. He pitched three solid innings, allowing three hits and one run. He did not walk a batter and struck out five. Will Schwehr pitched a third of an inning. Muske pitched 1 2/3 innings and had three strike outs and Aaron Deaver finished up going the final two innings. As a team, the Royals only allowed four hits and two earned runs in seven innings with ten strikeouts.
Game 2: Valley City 11,
Fargo Comets 5
In the regularly scheduled game with the Post 400 Comets, Valley City used a six run fifth inning to break open a one run game for the win.
Fargo scored two in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly by Matt Nelson and a RBI Brady Haiskenen.
Valley City would get those two runs back in the second inning. With one out, Will Schwehr and Robert Fischer would hit back-to-back doubles with Schwehr scoring on Fischer’s to make it 2-1 Fargo. One out later, Fischer scored on Bentley Thornton’s single to tie the game at 2.
Fargo re-gained the lead in the bottom of the second when a runs Brayden Yates scored on a double play to put the Comets back up 3-2.
The Royals tied the game at 3 in the top of the third on an error. Gavin Gerhardt led off the inning with a walk. Corbyn Powell was going to sacrifice him the second but the throw by Fargo pitcher Blake McCarthy was wild and Gerhardt came all the way around to score. Post 60 would load the bases with one out, but did not score again in the inning.
The back-and forth continued in the bottom of the third when Fargo took the lead back scoring a run on an error to make it 4-3.
Valley City would get the lead back for good in the top of the fourth. Thornton led off the inning by being hit by a pitch. Then with two outs, Powell singled. He and Thornton pulled off a double steal with Thornton scoring the tying run. Broden Muske singled to right, scoring Powell for the 5-4 Royals lead.
After Gerhardt set down the Comets in order in the bottom of the fourth, the Royals bats came alive, and got some help, with a six run fifth.
Fischer doubled to start the inning. Carver Pederson then reached on an infield single, holding Fischer at second. Thornton was going to bunt them over but pitcher Blake Chase’s throw was wild, scoring Fischer to make it 6-4. Bryson heck reached on an error, loading the bases with nobody out. Gerhardt reached on an error, scoring Pederson and Thornton to make it 8-4. After the first out was recorded, Heck and Gerhardt moved up to third and second respectively on a wild pitch. Heck then scored on a balk and Gerhardt came in on Muske’s triple to make it 10-4. Muske scored when Will Schwehr grounded out to make it 11-4.
Fargo closed out the scoring in the bottom of the fifth when Haiskenen scored on Carson Bevill’s double.
Bentley Thornton was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Robert Fischer was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Broden Muske was 2 for 5 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI. Will Schwehr was 1 for 3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Corbyn Powell and Carver Pederson were both 1 for 4 with a run scored. All nine starters reached base and eight scored.
Gerhardt got the win in relief. He went three innings, allowed one hit, two runs, one earned with three walks and four strikeouts.