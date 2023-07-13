Royals split unusual doubleheader
Photo by Dan Mehus

The Valley City Royals split a doubleheader in Fargo on Tuesday night, kind of. Post 60 finished a suspended game with Wahpeton from June 28th, then played a regularly scheduled game with Fargo Post 400 Comets. Valley City lost the to Wahpeton 7-1, but defeated Fargo 11-5

Game 1: Wahpeton 7, 

Recommended for you