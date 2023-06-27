Royals - June 25, 2023 Tournament
Photo by Dan Mehus

It was supposed to be the Valley City/Jamestown Mid-Summer Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament. Eleven teams between the two venues would play for the trophy, but thanks to Mother Nature, it became the Valley City quad-angular.

Games in Valley City were played on Friday, but Saturday was washed out in both Jamestown and Valley City. Jamestown canceled its side of the tournament for Saturday and Sunday. Valley City re-configured the tournament to give teams that stayed over night a chance to get some game in. So on Sunday, three games were played and all three we great ball games. For the weekend, Carrington was 2-0, Linton-Ashley-Wishek was 1-1, Grafton and Valley City were 1-2. So Carrington will be crowned, Mid-Summer Classic Champions.

Recommended for you