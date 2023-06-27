It was supposed to be the Valley City/Jamestown Mid-Summer Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament. Eleven teams between the two venues would play for the trophy, but thanks to Mother Nature, it became the Valley City quad-angular.
Games in Valley City were played on Friday, but Saturday was washed out in both Jamestown and Valley City. Jamestown canceled its side of the tournament for Saturday and Sunday. Valley City re-configured the tournament to give teams that stayed over night a chance to get some game in. So on Sunday, three games were played and all three we great ball games. For the weekend, Carrington was 2-0, Linton-Ashley-Wishek was 1-1, Grafton and Valley City were 1-2. So Carrington will be crowned, Mid-Summer Classic Champions.
Friday Game 1: Carrington 9, Valley City 2
In the first game of the weekend, Carrington Post 25 scored in every inning, except the seventh for a 9-2 win over the Royals.
Post 25 scored right away in the top of the first with an RBI double by Hudson Schmitz for the early 1-0 lead.
They would add three in the second. A run scored on a passed ball, one scored on a wild pitch and Lucas Hendrickson had an RBI single.
Carrington scored two more runs on wild pitches in the third to make it 6-0.
Owen Hagel drove in a run with a single in the fourth to make it 7-0 Post 25. A sacrifice fly by Schmitz brought in a run in the fifth and Jack Erickson’s run scoring double in the top of the sixth made it 9-0 Carrington.
Valley City scored an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth. Robert Fischer led off the inning with a single. He was forced at second by Owen Struble. He hustled to third on a wild pitch then with two out and Struble at third, Carver Pederson hit s soft liner to left field that was dropped by Ryder Bickett, scoring Struble to make it 9-1.
The Royals scored another run in the bottom of the seventh. Max Mehus singled to lead off the inning then moved to second on a wild pitch. With two out, Aaron Deaver singled to left, scoring Mehus to make it 9-2.
Robert Fischer was 2 for 3 for the Royals. Max Mehus was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Aaron Deaver was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Jack Samuelson was 1 for 4.
Friday, Game 2: Grafton 13, Valley City 0
In the second game on Friday, the Royals faced a very good Grafton team. The Spoilers scored six runs in the third inning and won 13-0 in five innings.
Grafton scored three in the first on a wild pitch, Ryan Hanson drove in a run with a single and run scored on a delayed steal of home by Hanson.
Grafton added six in third one run scored on an error, one scored on a wild pitch, Jake Warnek had an RBI single, Chance Burns drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, Trenten Keena had an RBI single and Tony Villareal drove in a run on a fielder’s choice to make it 9-0 Grafton.
Post 41 would add four more in the fourth, all with two out. Kruiser Burns drove in two with a single, Chance Burns had an RBI triple, and Keena had an RBI double to make it 13-0.
That was more than enough for Kyler Droog and Ryan Hanson who combined on the five hit shutout. Droog went the first four innings and allowed three hits with three walks and eight strike outs. Hanson went the last two allowing two hits with no walks or strikeouts.
Corbyn Powell was 2 for 3 for the Royals. Max Mehus and Jack Samuelson were both 1 for 3 and Robert Fischer was 1 for 1.
Sunday: Valley City 4, Linton-Ashley-Wishek 1
After two walk off wins by Carrington and LAW on Sunday, Valley City used great pitching, strong defense and timely hitting to pitch up a 4-1 win over the Rattlers and snap a seven game losing streak.
The Rattlers got their lone run in the third inning on a RBI single by Conner Kosiak to make it 1-0.
Valley City would counter with two runs in the bottom of the third. With one out, Gavin Gerhardt, back from his trip to Mayville for the Shrine Bowl game, reached on an error. Max Mehus walked and Broden Muske singled to short to load the bases. Muske was also returning from playing in the Shrine Bowl. Gerhardt scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at one and move Mehus and Muske up to third and second respectively. Jack Samuelson forced Mehus at home then on a delayed steal, Samuelson stayed in the rundown long enough to allow Muske to score from third before he was tagged out to end the inning with the Royals up 2-1.
In the fourth, Corbyn Powell reached on an error to start the inning, then stole second. Will Schwehr doubled, scoring Powell to make it 3-1.
In the sixth, Powell led off with a walk, stole second and third, then scored on Robert Fischer’s RBI single to right center to make it 4-1.
But in this game, the Royals pitching was the story. Four pitchers combined on a one-hitter. Max Mehus started and retired all six batters he faced with four strike outs. Robert Fischer gave up one hit and one unearned run in his two innings with three strikeouts. Corbyn Powell did not allow a hit in his two innings with a walk and two strikeouts. Gavin Gerhardt got the save by pitching the seventh with two strikeouts. The Rattlers were able to get two runners on via a dropped third strike and a hit batter. But a strike out and a fly out ended the threat.
Schwehr was 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Muske, Samuelson and Fischer were all 1 for 3. Muske scored a run and Fischer drove in one. Powell scored two runs for the Royals.
Valley City is now 4-10 on the season. They host Wahpeton on Wednesday at Charlie Brown Field. Game one first pitch is at 5:30 p.m.