VC Royals - Carver Pederson Pitching

Carver Pederson pitching. Photos by Dan Mehus

Both teams had there hitting shoes on in game one of the scheduled doubleheader, but Wahpeton Post 20 pulled away with four runs on the top of the seventh inning for a 14-7 win over Valley City in legion baseball at Charlie Brown Field. Game two was in the top of the fourth with Wahpeton leading 4-0 when the rain and lightning came. After a 20 minute rain delay the game was called.

Game 1: Wahpeton 14, Valley City 7

Recommended for you