Both teams had there hitting shoes on in game one of the scheduled doubleheader, but Wahpeton Post 20 pulled away with four runs on the top of the seventh inning for a 14-7 win over Valley City in legion baseball at Charlie Brown Field. Game two was in the top of the fourth with Wahpeton leading 4-0 when the rain and lightning came. After a 20 minute rain delay the game was called.
Game 1: Wahpeton 14, Valley City 7
For Valley City, it looked like a tall task, facing a pitcher that has thrown two no-hitters and a one-hitter in his last three starts. That pitcher was Caden Hockert. No problem for the Royals. They had more hits in the first inning than Hockert had allowed in the last three games.
But Post 20 got on the board first with two runs in the top of the first. Caden Kappes, who started the game with a single, came in on Jackson Fliflet’s double to make it 1-0. Fliflet would score on Josiah Hofman’s two-out single to left to make it 2-0.
Valley City came back and got one run back in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Max Mehus singled then went to second on Broden Muske’s single. With two out, Corbyn Powell singled to left to score Mehus to make it 2-1.
Wahpeton would two runs back in the second inning. Jack Rittenour scored on a wild pitch, and Kappes came in on Tori Uhlich’s RBI single to make it 4-1.
The Royals got one back in the bottom of the second on Gavin Gerhardt’s two-out RBI double that scored Robert Fischer who led of the inning with a walk.
Wahpeton was scoring in pairs, they added two more runs in the third to make it 6-2. One scored on a passed ball and one scored on Riley Thimjon’s RBI single.
Post 20 would score three times in the fifth and all three runs came with two out. Rittenour singled then stole second. He moved to third on Kappes’s single. Kappes then stole second, on the play, Broden Muske tried to throw behind Rittenour at third and the ball went into left field, scoring Rittenour to make it 7-2. Kappes would score on Uhlich’s single and Uhlich scored on Fliflet’s single to make it 9-2.
Valley City would come back and score two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Muske led off the inning with a double, then went to third on a wild pitch. Jack Samuelson walked and stole second. After a walk to Powell loaded the bases, Will Schwehr struck out. Fischer hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Muske to make it 9-3. Trevor Fletsch singled to right center, scoring Samuelson to make it 9-4.
Wahpeton added run in the top of the sixth on an error to take a 10-4 lead.
But Valley City made things interesting in the bottom of the inning. Gerhardt and Mehus singled to start the inning. With one out, Samuelson reached on an error to load the bases. Powell singled to center, scoring Gerhardt to make it 10-5. With two out and the bases loaded, Fischer singled to left, scoring Mehus and Samuelson to make it 10-7.
Post 20 would put things away in the top of the seventh with another two out rally. After two were out, six straight batters reached base. Four on hits, and two hit batters. Fliflet and Jayden King had RBI singles and Gavin Schroeder had a two-run single to make the final 14-7.
Powell was 3 for 3 with two RBI, Fischer was 2 for 2 with a run scored and three RBI, Gerhardt was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, Muske was 2 for 4 with a run scored, Mehus was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and Fetsch was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Game two was suspended due to weather with Wahpeton leading 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning. It will be finished on a date to be determined.