The Valley City Royals hosted the Devils Lake Storm in East Region Legion baseball Tuesday at Charlie Brown Field. The Storm took game one 6-3 and won the night cap 1-0 in right innings.
Game 1: Devils Lake 6, Valley City 3
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Valley City Royals hosted the Devils Lake Storm in East Region Legion baseball Tuesday at Charlie Brown Field. The Storm took game one 6-3 and won the night cap 1-0 in right innings.
Game 1: Devils Lake 6, Valley City 3
The Storm scored two runs in the sixth and seventh inning to pull out the come-from-behind win.
The Royals got on the board first with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Will Schwehr walked, Robert Fischer singled, and Owen Struble walked to load the bases. Carver Pederson hit a soft line drive towards second, Parker Swanson caught the ball on the short hop, flipped to second to get the force. Mason Palmer’s throw to first was wide and got by the first baseman. On the play, Schwehr and Fischer scored and Pederson hustled all way around to third. But Gage Meyer struckout Trevor Fetsch to end the inning with the Royals up 2-0.
Devils Lake would get one run back in the top of the fourth inning to make it 2-1 Royals.
Valley City got the run back in the bottom of the inning. Jack Samuelson walked to lead off the inning. He was moved over to second on Schwehr’s sacrifice bunt. After Fischer flied out, Struble doubled, scoring Samuelson to make it 3-1 Royals.
The Storm would get that run back in the top of the fifth to make it 3-2 Valley City.
Devils Lake would take the lead with two unearned runs in the top of the sixth.
In the seventh, the Storm got some insurance with a run scoring double by Beau Brodina and a RBI single by beach.
The Royals went down in order in the seventh with the final 6-3.
Owen Struble was 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Robert Fischer was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Max Mehus had a good game on the mound despite picking up the loss. He allowed twelve hits over seven innings, all coming in the last four innings. He allowed six runs but only two earned. He walked one and struck out six.
Game 2: Devils Lake 1, Valley City 0 F/8
Game two was a classic pitchers duel between Devils Lake’s Parker Brodina and Valley City’s Bryson Heck.
The two battled the entire game, with both pitchers getting out of jams.
The game stayed 0-0 until the eighth when Devils Lake finally broke through. With one out, Trason Beck singled, but then was erased on a fielder’s choice by Mason Palmer. With two out, he would steal second. Jackson Baeth singled to center field. The ball slipped under the glove of centerfielder Corbyn Powell allowing Palmer to score the games first run. Parker Swanson singled to left by Baeth was thrown out trying to score to end the inning.
Baeth came on in relief for Devils Lake in the bottom of the eighth and retired the Royals in order for the save.
Heck allowed six hits in his eight inning of work. The one run was earned. He walked three and struckout three.
Owen Struble was 2 for 3 for the Royals. Bentley Thornton was 1 for 2 and Jack Samuelson was 1 for 3.
Valley City, now 3-8 on the season, will host the Mid-Summer Classic this weekend. Friday, the Royals face Carrington at 5:00 p.m. and Grafton at 7:30 p.m. at Charlie Brown Field.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.