The Valley city Royals played their second tournament game against the West Fargo Vets. The Royals were able to shutout the Vets 3-0 by only allowing them to get two hits. Alex Thornton pitched the entirety of the game obtaining the shutout for the Royals along with the defense. The Royals will now have to play one more game to determine if they will take home the championship.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, July 1st Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com