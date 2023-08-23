The Valley City Post 60 American Legion baseball team held its post season awards banquet on Tuesday, August 1st.
Five individuals were recognized for their contributions to this season’s Royals’ baseball team. The Royals ended the season 7-18.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Valley City Post 60 American Legion baseball team held its post season awards banquet on Tuesday, August 1st.
Five individuals were recognized for their contributions to this season’s Royals’ baseball team. The Royals ended the season 7-18.
Gavin Gerhardt won four awards on the evening. He received the Al Pinke Award. This goes to the player that spends the most hours outside of practice working on improving their game. He also received the Silver Slugger Award for the best hitter; the Post 60 Award, which goes to the most dedicated, hardest worker and best attitude. Gerhardt was also named Most Valuable Player. He led the team in batting average (.366), hits (26), runs scored (16), and walks (13), and tied for the team leadership in doubles (6), triples (1) and home runs (1). Gerhardt also had and 1-1 record with one save on the mound.
Bryson Heck, Carver Pederson each received two awards. Corbyn Powell and Jack Samuelson had one each.
Heck received the Cy Young Award as the top pitcher and the Outfield Gold Glove for defense. Heck led the team in innings (38), games started (6), and strikeouts (25). He was 1-5 with a 2.03 ERA. Fielding, he led the team with a .980 fielding percentage and committed just one error in 51 total chances.
Carver Pederson received the Most Improved and Infield Gold Glove. Pederson, who played mostly second base and shortstop, was third on the team in total chances (75) and assists (15). He committed just five errors and led the team in number of double plays involved in (12). On the mound, Pederson was second to Heck in innings (34.2), tied for the team lead in appearances (9) and was third on the team with a 2.83 ERA.
Corbyn Powell and Jack Samuelson were Co-Newcomers of the Year. Powell hit .257 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI. He was also 7 for 7 as a base stealer. Samuelson hit .293 with a team high six doubles and one home run. He scored twelve times and drove in eight runs. Both players were an integral part of the Babe Ruth team that was 17-8 and took third at the State tournament.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.