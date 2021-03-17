Valley City Park & Rec Youth Archery classes will be held from March 23rd through April 27th. The classes are for students ages 8-10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and ages 11 and up, from 7:30-8:30 p.m., at the Rec Center basement.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, March 17th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.