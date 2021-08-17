The Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge is coming up on Monday, August 23rd, at Hi-Line Park. The competition is free to watch and participate in. Registration begins at 4:45 p.m. the day of the challenge and competition begins at 5 p.m. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge:
Competition
The Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge is a competition designed for players aged 9 through 14 to demonstrate the most basic of soccer skills — the penalty kick. Each player will be allowed 15 shots at the goal from the penalty line (12 yards from the goal).
