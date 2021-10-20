The undefeated Hi-Liners hosted the undefeated Rough Riders for the final game of the season.
The Hi-Liners kicked the ball to start the game, and within the first three minutes already caused a turnover on downs.
Just a minute and half later, Bryson Heck completed a pass to Jonah Harstad for a 67 yard touchdown.
Failing to convert PAT attempt, the Hi-Liners led 6-0 halfway through the first quarter.
In this defensive battle of a game, the Hi-Liners forced Red River to punt with 3:20 left, and the first quarter ended 6-0 VC.
Read the full story, and see photos, in your Wed., October 20th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.