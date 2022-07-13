The Valley City Tennis Association’s Junior Team Tennis (JTT) players competed at the recent JTT Jamboree in Fargo ND on July 6th, 2022.
Thirty boys and girls, ages 8-18, played in multiple matches against Fargo and Mandan teams as follows (listed as sets won):
VC 18U lost to Fargo 18U#1: 0-5
VC 18U beat Fargo 18U#3: 4-1
VC 18U beat Mandan 18U: 4-1
VC 14U lost to Fargo 14U: 1-4
VC 14U lost to Mandan 14U: 2-3
VC 14U lost to Fargo 14U: 1-4
VC/Mandan12U beat Fargo 12U: 3-2
VC/Mandan/12U beat Fargo 12U: 3-2
The Valley City 18U team will be heading to Sectionals in Lakeville MN July 22-24th, 2022. Good luck to the team as the compete against players from ND, SD, MN and Wisconsin who are part of the USTA Northern section!