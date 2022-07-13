VC Junior Tennis Team Members

VC/Mandan 12U (L-R): Matthew Christen, Andrew Hoff, Lane Nielson, Lexi Svenningsen, Cambrie Westman, Jenny Pitcher, Macy Braun, Eva Benz. VC players not pictured: Gray Kasowski, Riggs Kasowski, Josh Sykora, Ethan Hamilton, Beck Dietrich, Camden Larson. Submitted photo

The Valley City Tennis Association’s Junior Team Tennis (JTT) players competed at the recent JTT Jamboree in Fargo ND on July 6th, 2022.

Thirty boys and girls, ages 8-18, played in multiple matches against Fargo and Mandan teams as follows (listed as sets won):

VC 18U lost to Fargo 18U#1: 0-5

VC 18U beat Fargo 18U#3: 4-1

VC 18U beat Mandan 18U: 4-1

VC 14U lost to Fargo 14U: 1-4

VC 14U lost to Mandan 14U: 2-3

VC 14U lost to Fargo 14U: 1-4

VC/Mandan12U beat Fargo 12U: 3-2

VC/Mandan/12U beat Fargo 12U: 3-2

The Valley City 18U team will be heading to Sectionals in Lakeville MN July 22-24th, 2022. Good luck to the team as the compete against players from ND, SD, MN and Wisconsin who are part of the USTA Northern section!

