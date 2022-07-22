The Valley City Tennis Association held its 15th Annual VC Jr. Open youth tennis tournament on July 15-16th, 2022. Over 50 boys and girls from the tri-state area, ages 10-18, competed in singles competition during the sanctioned United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournament.
Due to reconstruction of the VC Park and Recreation tennis courts, only singles events were offered this year.
Sponsors of this VCTA youth event include: VC Parks and Recreation, Centrol Consulting, American Family Insurance, KOVC 1490AM, Valley City Tennis Association.
Final results in each event:
1st: Katmai Kennon, Fargo
2nd: Sara Beierle, Valley City
3rd: Katherine Redfern, Valley City
1st: Isaiah Cormier, Grand Forks
5th: Colin Hoff, Valley City
1st: Leah Maddock, Osakis MN
2nd: Georgia Zaun, Valley City
1st: Taye David, Grand Forks
5th: Ricky Chen, Grand Forks
1st: Sydney Hall, Bismarck
2nd: Kylie Torkelson, Moorhead MN
5th: Breck Sufficool, Valley City
1st: Isaac Maddock, Osakis MN
2nd Brady Helbling, Mandan