Tennis

The Valley City Tennis Association held its 15th Annual VC Jr. Open youth tennis tournament on July 15-16th, 2022.  Over 50 boys and girls from the tri-state area, ages 10-18, competed in singles competition during the sanctioned United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournament. 

Due to reconstruction of the VC Park and Recreation tennis courts, only singles events were offered this year.

