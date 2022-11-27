The Blue Jay varsity hockey team traveled to Hazen November 19th for their season opener. The boys started out a bit slow ending the 1st period ahead 2-1. Things picked up in the second and third periods and ended up with a defining win, 8-4. Gavin Gerhart of Valley City, produced a hat trick for the night. The Jays host Bismarck Legacy on Tuesday, Nov 29th for their first home game of the season (5:15 JV and 7:30 V at the Wilson Arena).
Jamestown 8, Hazen-Beulah 4
1st Period: 1. JBJ, Gavin Gerhardt (Brooks Roaldson), Max Mehus (Jackson Maddock), HB, Adam Graney (Ronan Klindworth, Grant Krause)
2nd Period: 2. JBJ, Reagan Sortland (Max Mehus, Nate Walz), JBJ, Maddock (Grant Lunde), JBJ, Gerhart (Roaldson), HB, Graney, HB Bryce Lesmann (Goebel, Braithwaite)
3rd Period: 4. JBJ, Gerhart (Sortland, Roaldson), Roaldson (short-handed), Roaldson, HB, Landen Reich (Goebel, Krause)
Goalie saves: HB, Parker Frei 18-21-17-56; JBJ, Andrew Walz 6-5-8-19
Penalties: Hazen-Beulah: 4 for 8 minutes; Jamestown: 7 for 14 minutes
