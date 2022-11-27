2022 Blue Jay Varsity Hockey First Match

Attached photo team celebrating after a goal by Reagan Sortland. Dan Mehus photo.

The Blue Jay varsity hockey team traveled to Hazen November 19th for their season opener.  The boys started out a bit slow ending the 1st period ahead 2-1.  Things picked up in the second and third periods and ended up with a defining win, 8-4. Gavin Gerhart of Valley City, produced a hat trick for the night.  The Jays host Bismarck Legacy on Tuesday, Nov 29th for their first home game of the season (5:15 JV and 7:30 V at the Wilson Arena).

Jamestown 8, Hazen-Beulah 4

