The Valley City/Jamestown Blue Jays swimming and diving team had a successful week. The Jays picked up a dual win over Mandan and took first in the Octagon Invite.
In Mandan, the Jays won 111 to 74. Jamestown won seven events.
Valley City’s Bodi Haglund won two individual events and was part of two first place relay teams.
Individually, Haglund won the 100 fly and the 100 breaststroke.
In the relays, the Blue Jays took first in the 200 Medley with the team of Caleb Fabian, Mason Gibson, Bodi Haglund and Teddy Solensky. They took first in the 200 Free Relay, with Haglund swimming the lead followed by Caleb Fabian, Kaden Fabian and Teddy Solensky. They also took first in the 400 Free Relay with the team of Zach Hanson, Finn Moser, Mason Gibson and Kaden Fabian.
Other first place finishers for the Jays were Kaden Fabian in the 200 free and 500 free.
Jamestown hosted four other teams in the Octagon Invite. The Blue Jays took first with 481 points followed by Fargo South with 465, Williston with 434, West Fargo Sheyenne 354 and Dickinson with 290.
Haglund had an outstanding meet for Jamestown. His 87 points were tops on the team and he took sixth overall.
Haglund placed in the top ten in seven individual events and 15th in one, which means he scored points in all eight events, plus he was part of two relay teams that placed.
Individually, Haglund placed ninth in the 200 free with a career best time of 2:01.07. He was fourth in the 100 breaststroke, sixth in the 50 free, fifth in the 100 free, fifth in the 100 fly, eighth in the 100 backstroke, ninth in the 200 IM, and 15th in the 500 free. In the 200IM, Haglund had a time of 2:16.43 which was a state qualifying time. This is the seventh event that Haglund has qualified for state in.
Other overall scorers for Jamestown were Teddy Solensky was eighth with 78 points, Kaden Fabian was ninth with 65 points and Caleb Fabian was eleventh with 60 points.
