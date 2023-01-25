Blue Jay Swim - Bodi Haglund

Bodi Haglund swims the 100 fly at The Octagon Invite Submitted photo

The Valley City/Jamestown Blue Jays swimming and diving team had a successful week. The Jays picked up a dual win over Mandan and took first in the Octagon Invite.

In Mandan, the Jays won 111 to 74. Jamestown won seven events.

