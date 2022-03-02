Blue Jay Swim & Dive Team Members - Feb. 2022

Pictured l-r: Back (l-r): Bodi Haglund, Brayden Schmeichel, Alex Goodrie, Teddy Solensky, Caleb Fabian. Front (l-r): Zach Hanson, Kaden Fabian, Josh Molina. Submitted photo

400 freestyle relay

6th place

Brayden, Teddy, Caleb, Kaden

100 Breaststroke

7th - Teddy, 9th - Bodi, 16th - Mason

100 back

7th - Caleb

200 Freestyle Relay

5th place - Alex, Brayden, Kaden, and Bodi

500 Freestyle

5th - Teddy, 13th - Kaden

100 Freestyle

Zach Hanson, state qualifying time and 16th place

100 Butterfly  

Brayden - 5th, Alex - 10th

50 freestyle

Alex - 10th, Brayden - 13th

200 IM

Bodi Haglund - 11th

200 freestyle

Caleb Fabien - 15th

200 Medley Relay -

5th at WDA

Bodi, Caleb, Teddy, Alex. Next up the team is off to state. Go Team!

