The Dickinson HS hockey team traveled to Jamestown on Tuesday evening for their second matchup of the season. Two weeks ago, the Jays tied the game late in the 3rd period and ended up winning in OT from a Nate Walz goal. The recent game ended regulation in the same way, with Max Mehus scoring with 27 seconds remaining in the 3rd period. The game went to OT at 3-3. Overtime saw no scoring which led to a classic shootout. Jamestown's Brooks Roaldson scored first, but Dickinson ended up with a pair of goals ending with the win. The team travels to Devils Lake on Friday, home on Saturday with Williston and back on the road Monday to Minot.
Dickinson 4 - Jamestown 3