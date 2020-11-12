HiLinerLogo
On November 12th Hi-Liner Athletic Director, Mike Schultz, emailed that the Valley City Junior High Girls 8th Grade Basketball Game that was scheduled for today has been postponed indefinitely.
It we are able to find a date that will work for both teams, we will try to reschedule.
The 7th grade game with Jamestown and the 7th/8th grade games scheduled for in the HAC with Oakes for November 19th is still scheduled to be played.

Recommended for you