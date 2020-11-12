On November 12th Hi-Liner Athletic Director, Mike Schultz, emailed that the Valley City Junior High Girls 8th Grade Basketball Game that was scheduled for today has been postponed indefinitely.
It we are able to find a date that will work for both teams, we will try to reschedule.
The 7th grade game with Jamestown and the 7th/8th grade games scheduled for in the HAC with Oakes for November 19th is still scheduled to be played.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- VC JH GBB 8th Grade BB Game Postponed
- Lisbon Broncos Defeat Velva, Head to State Title Game
- Great Seal of North Dakota: A Symbol of Identity & Unity on the Prairie
- Clementine the Elf Spotted in 1st Location – Downtown Valley City
- CGI Celebrates Veterans Day With Donation to Sanborn Veterans Park
- Nascar This Week
- VCPS Wishes All Veterans, Current Military and Their Families a Huge Thank You and a Happy Veterans Day
- Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: City Mask Plan Updated to include Mandate, Capacity Limits, Restaurant/Bar Curfew
- COVID-19 Report: Barnes County Risk Level changed to Orange
- Changes at the VCBC Public Library
- CGI Celebrates Veterans Day With Donation to Sanborn Veterans Park
- Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
- VCPS Wishes All Veterans, Current Military and Their Families a Huge Thank You and a Happy Veterans Day
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Neighborhood Christmas
- Ladies’ Day 2020 in Valley City, Nov. 6th & 7th
- Green Dot: “Carve Out a Safe Space”
- VCHS Hi-Liner Pantry Food Drive
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 19