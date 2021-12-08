Valley City Hi-Lites Dance team Varsity and JV competed at the Davies Dance Invitational for their first competition of the season.
The dancers did very well with varsity placing 3rd in jazz and 4th in kick competitions. JV placed 2nd in pom, 2nd in kick, 1st in jazz, 1st in hip-hop competitions.