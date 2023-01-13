For a high school student looking a picking a college to attend can be a stressful ordeal. Picking a college to attend and be an athlete at can really be stressful. Two Valley City Hi-Liners took care of that decision and signed on the dotted line.
At a signing ceremony at the Hi-Liner Activity Center in front of friends, family, coaches and media, Kai Kringlie and Tyler Jacobson signed their letters of intent to play sports in college.
Kringlie plans on attending Concordia College in Moorhead next year to play tennis while Jacobson will stay in Valley City and attend VCSU to play football for the Vikings.
For both the decision was easy, for various reasons. “The new class coming in I know and I know the coach really good, so it was an easy decision for me,” Kringlie told the Times-Record. Kringlie is excited to get to Moorhead and start playing. “I’m really excited about the competition next year. Its going to be really fun,” Kringlie said. “Individual wise it might take a while for me to do well there, but team wise I think we really have a good chance.”
Kringlie wrapped up his career this past fall for the Hi-Liners with his third trip to the state tournament. He and doubles partner Trey Cope took fifth at the state tournament after a runner-up finish in the Eastern Dakota Conference. Kringlie was a two time All-State selection and two-time All EDC. This season he was Co-EDC Senior Athlete of the Year. He also has the most career wins for a Hi-Liner Boys Tennis player.
For Jacobson, when asked how it feels to have this decision done he said, “It feels good. I’m pretty excited to sign at VCSU. I’m excited to have it all over with.”
Location also had a factor in his decision. “I chose VCSU because I wanted to stay in my hometown,” Jacobson said. “I grew up watching them and when I toured there, it just felt like home to me, I felt really comfortable there.” Jacobson excelled on offense and defense for the Hi-Liners, but for the Vikings, it may only be defense. “They are thinking DB (Defensive back) for me, not sure if its corner or safety, but definitely a db.” Jacobson said.
Jacobson ended his Hi-Liner career this fall by being named All-Conference and 2nd Team All-State. Offensively, he led the Hi-Liners in receptions (14), receiving yards (217) and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdown (3). Defensively, he was second in interceptions (3), first in interception return yards (39). He averaged 22.9 yards per kickoff return with one touchdown.
