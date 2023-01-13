Kringlie/Jacobson Signing

For a high school student looking a picking a college to attend can be a stressful ordeal. Picking a college to attend and be an athlete at can really be stressful. Two Valley City Hi-Liners took care of that decision and signed on the dotted line.

At a signing ceremony at the Hi-Liner Activity Center in front of friends, family, coaches and media, Kai Kringlie and Tyler Jacobson signed their letters of intent to play sports in college.

