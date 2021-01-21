Hi-Liner Boys vs. West Fargo at the HAC
With the stands half full of spectators and snow on the ground, the Hi-Liner boys’ basketball team went up against the West Fargo Packers on Tuesday night in the Hi-Liner Activity Center. This game was more important than ever, coming off a rough loss last Friday against Sheyenne, so the pressure was on. After a close game, the Hi-Liners ended up taking the defeat against the Packers.
Strong start for the Hi-Liners, winning the toss-up and scoring the first basket of the game (both thanks to Jared Eggermont). The Packers bounced back quick though, scoring the first three-point basket as well as multiple two-point baskets before the Hi-Liners had the chance to score again. By the time there was ten minutes left in the half, the score was up to 16-21, Packers leading.
Hi-Liner Girls vs. West Fargo at West Fargo High School
As the Hi-Liner Boys took on West Fargo Packers at the HAC, the girls were in Packers territory for their face-off. Valley City had a tough time keeping up with the fast-paced West Fargo offense, and were outscored in the first half 37 to 26. In the second half, the Packers held the Hi-Liners at bay while they went on to score another 37 points to Valley City’s 27. In the end, West Fargo put another win on their season record, downing the Hi-Liners 74-53.
