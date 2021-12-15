Coach Hansen: We won our first dual 60-13 over Fosston-Bageley MN. We wrestled pretty well only losing 3 matches. Our second dual was against the eventual tournament champions and they were very good from top to bottom we lost 28-48. Then we wrestled on Saturday and defeated GFC 44-33, lost to Perham 33-32 and lost to Jamestown 39-32. We took 6th place in the tournament. We had lots of good matches for our wrestlers even if they lost a close match it will help them to learn from their mistakes and get better for their future wrestling.
