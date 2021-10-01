Hi-Liner Volleyball was back on their home court this week after falling to Fargo Davies last Thursday. The Hi-Liners (4-8) were hosting the West Fargo Packers (7-2) at the HAC, where the home team faced stiff competition.
The Packers came into the first set with an aggressive, high-energy offense and a stacked defense that Valley City struggled to break through. Though the Hi-Liners were able to hang in there through most of the set, West Fargo pulled ahead and took set one 25-15. As it turns out, the first would be the most competitive of the three-set sweep by the Packers.
