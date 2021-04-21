Join Valley City Green Dot and Hi-Liners Baseball for “Dots on the Diamond”, April 23, 5pm. Come to the game, cheer on our Hi-Liners, and learn how you can be a Ball Park Bystander, keeping Valley City safe one green dot at a time.
During the Hi-Liners double header on Friday, everyone attending at Charlie Brown Memorial Field will learn some Bystander tips that we can all practice to help end violence in Valley City. April, being Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month, is a great time for everyone to join in and do their part to help Valley City Green Dot create new norms to ensure anyone in town knows we do not tolerate violence and everyone has a role to play in keeping Valley City safe. All game attendees will receive some “Ball Park Bystander” swag and can be entered to win “Dots on the Diamond” T-Shirts, gift cards to Posh, Prairie Frame Shop, Leevers, and more, and two lucky winners will receive $50 Chamber Bucks in our Grand Prize drawing.
VC Green Dot thanks community partners like BEK, Alley Beans, Dutton’s Parlour and Photography for joining our efforts in working to #EndViolenceinVC.
For more information about Valley City Green Dot, our trainings, and partnership opportunities, follow us on social media @VCGreenDot, visit our website at www.vcgreendot.com, email us at vcgreendot@gmail.com, or give us a call at 701-840-8547.