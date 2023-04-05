14U Hockey Team (VC girls 2)

Team North Dakota pictured above at the 2023 Chipotle Tier 1 14U Girls National Tournament, including locals Karlee Kalbrenner and Layni Bakalar (front row far right). Submitted photo

Team ND competed in the 2023 Chipotle Tier 1 14U Girls National Tournament in Dallas, Texas area this past weekend.

Two girls from Valley City were on team North Dakota. Karlee Kalbrenner and Layni Bakalar.

