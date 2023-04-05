Team ND competed in the 2023 Chipotle Tier 1 14U Girls National Tournament in Dallas, Texas area this past weekend.
Two girls from Valley City were on team North Dakota. Karlee Kalbrenner and Layni Bakalar.
Team ND was seeded ninth goiing into the tournament and went 1-2 in pool play and did not advance to the quarterfinals.
In the first game in pool play, Team ND lost to Little Caesars out of Detroit, Michigan 2-1. Little Caesars was the eighth seed in the field of 16.
Kalbrenner opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 12 seconds into the first period. But Little Caesars came back and Ciara Gilbert scored with 53 seconds left in the period. Neither team scored in the second period, then Katelynn Graham broke the tie with a power play goal at 13:26 of the third period.
Little Caesars outshot Team ND 24-11. The game was played in Plano, Texas.
Game two in pool play was against the top seed in the tournament, the Minnesota Lakers.
After a scoreless first period, the Lakers scored 1:06 into the second period on Ella Sharkey’s first goal of the tournament. The score stayed 1-0 until early in the third period when Elizabeth Callahan scored less than two minutes into the third period to make it 2-0 Lakers. Ella Pinnow scored miday through the third to make it 3-0 and that would be the final score. Minnesota outshot Team North Dakota 38-19 as Tyler Jabs and Kayla Sawartout combined on the shutout.
In the final game of pool play, Team North Dakota faced off with the host Dallas Stars, seeded 16th in the tournament. North Dakota had no problem with Dallas scoring a goal in the first, three in the second and three in the third for a 7-0 win. Valley City’s Karlee Kalbrenner had a goal and a assist in the win. She had two goals and an assist in the three games.
Team North Dakota finished third in the USA Pool and did not advance as only the top two teams in each pool advanced to the quarterfinals.
