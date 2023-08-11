Two current Valley City softball players competed in two different National Softball tournaments at the end of July.
Addie Jewett, who will be an eighth grader this year at VCJH played for the West Fargo United 14U team at the 2023 JO Girls Fast Pitch 14U-B Northern National Championship in Fargo July 27th-30th. Bailey Leroux, who will be a junior this year at VCHS, played for the Diamond Academy out of Fargo in the 16U Northern NAFA Nationals in Coon Rapids, Minnesota the same weekend.
West Fargo United went 0-3 in pool play then dropped both games in bracket play to finish sixth. Jewett played in all five games for West Fargo. At the plate she hit .308 (4-13) with a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base. She played first base, third base and pitched in three games. Her best patching performance was against Mandan when she allowed one hit and one earned run in 1 2/3 innings.
There were 112 teams in the NAFA tournament and the Diamond Academy were in a pool with teams from Minnesota and Illinois. Diamond Academy was 2-1 in pool play and took second. That placed them in the Gold Bracket where they dropped both of their games.
Leroux hit 308. (4-13) in the five games. She had a double, a stolen base, scored two runs, drove in a team high six. She played first base in all five games for the Academy.
Both teams came back to North Dakota to wrap up the regular season. WF United played on Monday, July 31st. WF swept Valley City in its last two games. Jewett pitched in game one and picked up the win and played shortstop in game two making several plays including throwing a runner out at home from left field.
The Diamond Academy swept Northern Cass on Wednesday, August 2nd, 18-1 and 18-2. Leroux was 3 for 4 in the two games with a double, two runs scored and four RBI.