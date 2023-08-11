Jewett and Leroux - JO Softball

Two current Valley City softball players competed in two different National Softball tournaments at the end of July.

Addie Jewett, who will be an eighth grader this year at VCJH played for the West Fargo United 14U team at the 2023 JO Girls Fast Pitch 14U-B Northern National Championship in Fargo July 27th-30th. Bailey Leroux, who will be a junior this year at VCHS, played for the Diamond Academy out of Fargo in the 16U Northern NAFA Nationals in Coon Rapids, Minnesota the same weekend.

