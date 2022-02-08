Valley City’s Hi-Liner girls took down the Fargo South Bruins in a blistering basketball blowout sending the visiting Bruins packing with an 86-47 win.
“We wanted it really bad,” Junior Brooke Eggermont said in a postgame interview. “Yesterday in practice we just came out strong and I think it continued into this game. Our energy (was good) and everybody was doing their part.”
By game’s end, pretty much the entire Hi-Liner roster would be fired up and firing off, with an ironclad defense that kept the game firmly in their grasp throughout the second half. Yet it was in the early moments of play that this bout defined itself, with Eggermont and sophomore Tesa Olson coming out the gates sinking buckets and driving the ball down the court.
“We’ve been struggling offensively and tonight it seemed like we were finally able to make some shots and once we started making shots we got confident,” Coach Jimmy Howard said.
