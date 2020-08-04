The Senior Babe Ruth Class A State Tournament begins on Tuesday, August 4 in Valley City. The day begins with a matchup between the East Region’s #1 West Fargo Vets and West Region’s #4 Minot Metros. W2 Bismarck Reps and E3 Fargo Jets, and E2 Devils Lake and W3 Bismarck Caps play Tuesday afternoon before the final matchup of the tournament’s first round: E4 Valley City Royals vs. W1 Jamestown Eagles.
