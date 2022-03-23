Old Settlers
Week 23
Miller Motors won 3 games from Servicemaster, Dakota Silver won 2 games from Eagles
Hi Line League
Week 23
Farmers Union Ins won 19 points from Nelson Construction, Servicemaster won 25 points from Bruce Nielsen Construction, and Sky Lanes won 21 points from Eagles
Viking League
Week 22
Pizza Corner won 2 games from Tavern 94, City Lights won 2 games from J&S Marketing II, and Captains Pub won 3 games from J&S Marketing
Hi Lo League
Week 22
Bank Forward won 4 from Plaza Barbershop
Leevers won 2 from 20/20 Auto
J & S Marketing won 3 from Moore Engineering
Service Master won 3 from Budget Burger
Saturday Youth
Week 19
Pin Gals 16 - 4
Pin Crew 13 - 7
Alley Gators 12 - 8
X Men 8 - 12
Alley Cats 8 - 12
Avengers 8 - 12
LOL Girls 7 - 13
Pin Busters 6 - 14
High Game
Boys Kyle Cote 133
Girls Mariah Frieze 213
Sunday Youth
Week 22
New Guys 26 - 6
This Ones For You 25 - 7
Team Name Here 16 - 16
JAVA 16 - 16
Maddie’s Have Faith 14 - 18
Walkers 13 - 19
