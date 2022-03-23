Bowling Ball and Pins

Old Settlers

Week 23

Miller Motors won 3 games from Servicemaster, Dakota Silver won 2 games from Eagles

Hi Line League

Week 23

Farmers Union Ins won 19 points from Nelson Construction, Servicemaster won 25 points from Bruce Nielsen Construction, and Sky Lanes won 21 points from Eagles

Viking League

Week 22

Pizza Corner won 2 games from Tavern 94, City Lights won 2 games from J&S Marketing II, and Captains Pub won 3 games from J&S Marketing

Hi Lo League

Week 22

Bank Forward won 4 from Plaza Barbershop

Leevers won 2 from 20/20 Auto

J & S Marketing won 3 from Moore Engineering

Service Master won 3 from Budget Burger

Saturday Youth

Week 19

Pin Gals  16 - 4

Pin Crew  13 - 7

Alley Gators  12 - 8

X Men  8 - 12

Alley Cats  8 - 12

Avengers  8 - 12

LOL Girls  7 - 13

Pin Busters 6 - 14

High Game

Boys  Kyle Cote  133

Girls  Mariah Frieze 213

Sunday Youth

Week 22

New Guys  26 - 6

This Ones For You  25 - 7

Team Name Here  16 - 16

JAVA  16 - 16

Maddie’s Have Faith  14 - 18

Walkers  13 - 19

Read the full story in your Wednesday, March 23rd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.

Recommended for you