FUNTIME MIXED LEAGUE
WEEK – 1
Guys won 2 from Gals
Team 4 won 3 from Firestarters
Team 6 won 3 from CATT
Team 4 3 1
Team 6 3 1
Gals 2 2
Guys 2 2
CATT 1 3
Firestarters 1 3
Team High Game Team 6 757
Team High Series Team 4 2180
Ind High Game Guys Elisha Oksendahl 167
Ind High Game Gals Kelly Klein 143
Ind High Series Guys Elisha Oksendahl 431
Kelly Klein 369
FUNTIME MIXED LEAGUE
WEEK – 2
CATT won 3 from TEMK
MML won 4 from FEI
FIRESTARTERS won 4 from KHJ
M M L 6 2
FIRESTARTERS 5 3
CATT 4 4
TEMK 4 4
F E I 3 5
K H J 2 6
Team High Game FIRESTARTERS 811
Team High Series FIRESTARTERS 2280
Ind High Game Gals Kiersten Baughman 166
Ind High Game Guys Tucker Schonert 203
Ind High Series Gals Kiersten Baughman 463
Ind High Series Guys Tucker Schonert 526
HI LO LEAGUE
WEEK – 4
Service Master won 2 from Bank Forward
Prairie Frame Shop won 3 from J & S Marketing
Leevers won 2 from 20/20 Auto
Budget Burger won 4 from a Bye
Service Master 11 ½ 4 ½
Bank Forward 11 5
20/20 Auto 11 5
Leevers 9 ½ 6 ½
Prairie Frame Shop 9 7
Budget Burger 7 9
J & S Marketing 5 11
Team High Game Budget Burger 826
Team High Series Leevers 2299
Ind High Game Ashley Horner 213
Ind High Series Mary Berntson 539
500’s Janeen Anderson 531, Ashley Horner 517
Monica Nelson 508
High Averages
Janeen Anderson 172, Ashley Roe 166,
Monica Nelson 163, Mary Berntson 163
