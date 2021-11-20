Bowling Ball and Pins

Old Settlers

Week 9

Dakota Silver won 4 games from Miller Motors, Eagles won 4 games from Servicemaster

Hi Line League

Week 9

Servicemaster won 16 points from Nelson Construction, Farmers Union Ins won 30 points from Eagles, and Sky Lanes won 21 points from Bruce Nielsen Construction

Viking League

Week 9

J&S Marketing won 4 games from Tavern 94, J&S Marketing II won 3 games from Pizza Corner 1, BUP won 4 games from City Lights

After Lunch Bunch

Week 9

Dazey Body Shop wins 4 from Blair’s Auto Body

Prairie Frame Shop wins 4 by Bye

Prairie Frame Shop      27     9

Dazey Body Shop         26    10

Blair’s Auto Body         15    21

Hi Lo League

Week 9

Budget Burger wins 3 from J & S Marketing

Service Master wins 3 from Moore Engineering

Plaza Barber Shop wins 4 from 20/20 Auto

Leevers takes 3 1/2 from Bank Forward

Sunday Youth

Week 8

New Guys win 4 from JAVA

Walkers win 4 from This Ones for You

Maddie’s have Faith win 3 from Team Name Here

Saturday Youth

Week 7

Pin Crew wins 3 from X Men

Pin Gals win 3 from Pin Busters

Alley Gators win 4 from Alley Cats

LOL Girls win 3 from Avengers

North Dakota High School Bowling – week 4

Valley City High

School Bowling

competes at West

Acre Bowl, Fargo

Varsity

 Finishes - 2/2

