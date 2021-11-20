Old Settlers
Week 9
Dakota Silver won 4 games from Miller Motors, Eagles won 4 games from Servicemaster
Hi Line League
Week 9
Servicemaster won 16 points from Nelson Construction, Farmers Union Ins won 30 points from Eagles, and Sky Lanes won 21 points from Bruce Nielsen Construction
Viking League
Week 9
J&S Marketing won 4 games from Tavern 94, J&S Marketing II won 3 games from Pizza Corner 1, BUP won 4 games from City Lights
After Lunch Bunch
Week 9
Dazey Body Shop wins 4 from Blair’s Auto Body
Prairie Frame Shop wins 4 by Bye
Prairie Frame Shop 27 9
Dazey Body Shop 26 10
Blair’s Auto Body 15 21
Hi Lo League
Week 9
Budget Burger wins 3 from J & S Marketing
Service Master wins 3 from Moore Engineering
Plaza Barber Shop wins 4 from 20/20 Auto
Leevers takes 3 1/2 from Bank Forward
Sunday Youth
Week 8
New Guys win 4 from JAVA
Walkers win 4 from This Ones for You
Maddie’s have Faith win 3 from Team Name Here
Saturday Youth
Week 7
Pin Crew wins 3 from X Men
Pin Gals win 3 from Pin Busters
Alley Gators win 4 from Alley Cats
LOL Girls win 3 from Avengers
North Dakota High School Bowling – week 4
Valley City High
School Bowling
competes at West
Acre Bowl, Fargo
Varsity
Finishes - 2/2
