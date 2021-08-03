The Valley City 18U Intermediate Junior Team Tennis (JTT) team competed in the recent USTA Sectional Championship held in Lakeville MN on July 23-25th, 2021. The coed team had to play two matches this summer in order to quality for the sectional competition. Over the three day event in 90+ degree heat, the VC 18U team finished in the top 8 of 34 teams, qualifying for championship bracket play on the final day. Teams included players from ND, SD, MN and WI, which are all part of the USTA Northern section.
