Four gymnasts with ties to Valley Twisters Gymnastics came together once again at the NDUSAG State Championships last weekend in Fargo. One of them, Abbey Thornton, is a current competitor for VTG, while the others, Grace Anderson, Rebekah Kauffman and Elisabeth McDermott, train at different gyms in North Dakota. The four gymnasts were all teammates on the Valley Twisters Compulsory and Optional teams just a few years ago.
Thornton is a Level 9 in the USAG Development Program for VTG. Kauffman competes for Red River Valley Athletics based in Grand Forks as a Level 8 in the DP. Anderson competes for TNT Kids Fitness & Gymnastics based in Fargo at the Xcel Diamond level. McDermott is currently a Platinum competitor in the Xcel program, training at American Gold Gymnastics in Fargo.
These gymnasts have persevered through years of the unique physical and mental demands posed by gymnastics and have continued to train at a high competitive level dedicating and committing themselves to the sport.
At the state meet, Thornton and Anderson both earned qualifying scores to attend regional competitions in their programs. Thornton will compete at the 2022 Region IV Level 6-10 Regionals that will be held in Minneapolis, Minn., from April 22-24. Anderson will compete at the 2022 Region IV Xcel Regionals held from April 29 – May 1 in Milwaukee, Wis.
Read the full story in your Thursday, March 31st Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.