As the weather gets warmer, Valley City Parks and Recreation is thinking about spring soccer—and they encourage you to, as well!
Youth Soccer is open to all boys and girls born between the years of 2007 and 2016. And it’s time to sign up, if your child is interested, because (weather permitting) the first day is Monday, April 5th. Registration is now open.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, March 30th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.