Registration fall 2022 Valley City Youth Soccer is now open. This program is open to all boys and girls in grades Pre-K (age 4) through grade 6.
Youth Soccer begins on Monday, August 22nd at Hi-Line Park (1029 5th Ave. NE - near the blue diamond). Practices will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday before Labor Day. After Labor Day, practices are on Monday and Thursday and games/scrimmages are on Saturday mornings. The season runs into mid-October while the weather is still nice.
Players in pre-k through kindergarten will practice from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on the days listed previously. Participants in 1st through 6th grade will practice on those days from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Team makeup is based on a variety of factors, including age, number of participants, soccer skills and abilities, etc.
Cost for Pre-K through Kindergarten players is $35, $45 for those grades 1-6.
Sign up for Valley City Youth Soccer online at https://www.vcparks.com/ (Register under youth activities), stop by the Parks & Recreation office, located at the Gaukler Wellness Center (733 8th AVE SW), or call Parks & Recreation at 701-845-3294.
Please volunteer as an assistant coach, be a referee, assist with concessions or help with field set up. No experience is needed and training is provided. Pay is available after completing a referee clinic. Thanks for supporting Valley City Youth Soccer.