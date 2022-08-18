Soccer Ball
Jupiterimages

Registration fall 2022 Valley City Youth Soccer is now open. This program is open to all boys and girls in grades Pre-K (age 4) through grade 6.

Youth Soccer begins on Monday, August 22nd at Hi-Line Park (1029 5th Ave. NE - near the blue diamond). Practices will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday before Labor Day. After Labor Day, practices are on Monday and Thursday and games/scrimmages are on Saturday mornings. The season runs into mid-October while the weather is still nice.

