The Valley City Youth Bowling teams shared the following awards and honors with the Times-Record:
Valley City
USBC Youth –
Scholarship
recipients
2022-23 Valley City Youth Scholarship Award
Ashton Hollingsworth
2022-23 Chuck Frantz Memorial
Scholarship Award
Lucas Compson-Lorenz
2022-23 Larry Brendmoen
Memorial Scholarship Award
Faith King
2023 BowlND
Youth Tournament
The BowlND Youth Tournament, held at Red Ray Lanes, Grand Forks. This tournament is a Singles tournament open to all youth members of the ND USBC State Association. Entrants may bowl only once in their respective division, based on participant’s age. 40 VC Youth bowlers bowled in this year’s tournament. All place winners receive scholarships, funds are held in the USBC SMART program.
12 & under Boys
Handicap Division
1st Axle Metcalf (age 6)
2nd Owen Schwehr
3rd Tony Wadeson
12 & under Girls
Handicap ‘Division
1st Allie Hafele (age 9)
2nd Ali Nelson
13 & over Girls
Handicap Division
1st Aubree Nelson
3rd Emma Nelson
Sky Lanes Youth League:
TEAM CHAMPS – Alley Gators – Tony Wadeson, Fred Oelke, Robert Oelke, Owen Schwehr
HIGH AVERAGE – Boys - Robert Oelke 103, Girls - Ally Henke 70
HIGH GAME – Boys - Robert Oelke 157, Girls – Ally Henke 128
HIGH SERIES – Boys – Robert Oelke 406, Girls – Ally Henke 312
Most Improved Average – Boys – Hayden Nelson +17, Girls – Faith Swart +14
COACH’S AWARD – Wyatt Weller
Sky Lanes High School League:
TEAM CHAMPS – Strikes for Life – Nick Metcalf, Braxton Weller
HIGH AVERAGE – Boys – Ashton Hollingsworth 169, Girls – Maddy Anderson 172
HIGH GAME – Boys – Nick Metcalf 250, Girls – Maddy Anderson 244
HIGH SERIES – Boys – Lucas Compson-Lorenz 569, Girls – Maddy Anderson 649
Most Improved Average – Boys – Jon Aarseth +27, Girls – Maddy Anderson +18
COACH’S AWARD – Jon Aarseth
Superior Performance Awards:
Maddy Anderson – 649 Series
Nick Metcalf – 250 Game
2023 North Dakota State
USBC Youth
Red Ray Lanes, Grand Forks hosted the 2023 State USBC Youth Tournament. This tournament is open to all youth members of the ND USBC State Association. Valley City had 41 youth bowlers participate in this year’s tournament. All place winners receive scholarships, held in the USBC SMART program.
TEAM:
Class C 2nd Hot Shots – Ally Henke, Aurissa Nelson, Ali Nelson, Aubree Nelson
DOUBLES:
Class C 4th Ian King & Allen Carlblom (Enderlin)
Class D 3rd Tony Wadeson & Fred Oelke
BOYS SINGLES:
Class B 4th, Jonathan Aarseth; ,5th Allen Carlblom
Class C 3rd Ryder Compson-Lorenz
Class D 1st Owen Schwehr; 3rd Tony Wadeson; 4th Axel Metcalf
GIRLS SINGLES:
Class C 1st Amara Judd-Drake; 2nd Ali Nelson
BOYS ALL EVENTS HANDICAP
Class C 1st Ryder Compson-Lorenz
BOYS ALL EVENTS SCRATCH
Class C 1st Ryder Compson-Lorenz
GIRLS ALL EVENTS HANDICAP
Class C 1st Amara Judd-Drake
GIRLS ALL EVENTS SCRATCH
Class C 1st Amara Judd-Drake
The Times-Record sends a congratulations and good job to all our area youth bowlers.