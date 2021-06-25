The 17th annual Viper Cup Golf Challenge will be held on Friday, July 30th at the Valley City Town and Country Club. This is typically Valley City Vipers Hockey’s biggest fundraiser of the year, providing them with funds that go toward maintaining the facility and purchasing new equipment, while keeping the cost to families as low as possible.
Registration for the Viper Cup Golf Challenge is at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. There will also be dinner and an auction beginning at 5 p.m. Cost is $80/person or $320 for a team. For registration details, find the Viper Cup Golf Challenge event on Facebook or email administrator@vcvipers.com.
